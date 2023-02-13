V-Day: Hugs for trees in protest against Bengaluru's Sankey flyover

V-Day: Hugs for trees in protest against Sankey flyover

  • Feb 13 2023, 05:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 05:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Citizens for Sankey, a collective of residents from Malleswaram, Sadashivanagar and Vyalikaval, plans to celebrate Valentine’s Day by hugging trees on Sankey Tank Road. These trees face the threat of felling for road-widening and the construction of the flyover. 

The BBMP’s proposal had estimated that over 40 trees could be cut for the projects, which costs Rs 50 crore.

Residents have voiced their opposition, saying the projects will threaten bio-diversity of the area and won’t resolve traffic congestion.

The project has been sent to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) for evaluation.  

