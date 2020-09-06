Vacation non-existent, coronavirus-hit Bengaluru hotels offer 'staycation'

Desperate times call for desperate measures. The embattled hospitality industry — which is still grappling with a room occupancy ranging between 5% and 15% due to the pandemic — has resorted to offering 'staycation' (taking vacation within a city) and 'workation' (work+vacation) packages to lure customers.

Large hotel chains in Bengaluru such as Taj Group, Hilton, ITC, Hyatt and Brigade Hospitality among others are offering up to 50% discount on room tariff and services. Many hotels and homestays in Madikeri, Chikkamagaluru and Wayanad among others have also rolled out 'workation' packages. Packages include all meals, transportation and Wi-Fi facility.

“People are bored sitting at home," Rishabh Bhargava, Commercial Director, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks, told DH. "They want change, they want to travel. With flights getting expensive and not many travel options available (considering airlines cancel without considering traveller’s inconvenience), people from the city will stay in hotels within the city or at drivable distance.”

Hilton is currently offering 'staycation' packages starting from Rs 6,499 for two adults, and two kids including meals, which is 40% lesser compared to pre-Covid tariff, he said.

While some hotels are seeing 5-10 bookings on a regular basis, some hotels don't have a location or product to attract staycation. With pool, kids play area, Spa and other areas not operational, it would take some time for staycation to do well across the city, Bhargava said.

“We have launched value added offerings such as 4D (Dream, Drive, Discover and Delight), and Urban Escapes-Staycations to sail through the tough times," Somnath Mukherjee, Area Director & GM, Taj West End, said.

Nirupa Shankar, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, said they have lowered tariff up to 40% across their hotels. “With leisure and business visitors not coming any more, we expect the recovery will be slow and take up to two years to return to normalcy,” she said.

The ITC Group is offering ‘work from home’ day packages across hotels like ITC Windsor, ITC Gardenia and WelcomHotel Bengaluru. It is offering 12-hour packages priced at Rs 5,499 + taxes at all ITC Hotels, and Rs 4,499 + taxes at all Welcomhotels. The offers include a well-appointed room, Wi-Fi access, 2-hour Boardroom usage and Rs 1,000 Hotel Credit.

The staycation package at ITC Gardenia and ITC Windsor includes accommodation, all-day meals, complimentary laundry, kids’ extra room and additional savings on food and beverages, according to Zubin Songadwala, Area Manager – South, ITC Hotels.

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bengaluru is offering accommodation for two adults, daily breakfast, lunch or dinner, a complimentary second room for families travelling with children younger than 12, and 20% off on in-hotel dining, 50% off on an upgrade to a Club Room or Suite, 20% off on transport. The staycation offers are extended till December 31.

With Vande Bharat Mission travellers not coming anymore, hotels are getting occupancy between 5-15%, with some hotels have still not opened for business as they prefer keeping it shut than incur operating costs.