Vaccinate staff by August 31, BBMP tells employers in Bengaluru

In an effort to bring down fresh Covid cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday directed all commercial establishments, industries, offices, hotels and restaurants to mandatorily vaccinate all their employees at the employers’ cost, with at least with one dose by August 31.

The BBMP stated in a circular that the state government had allowed opening of commercial establishments on condition that they comply with Covid rules. “To check transmission of the virus and prevent a surge of Covid-19 in the city, we are insisting on this mandatory jab. The move would also ensure the double benefit of safeguarding employees as well as people who come in contact with the staff,” said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner, BBMP.

D Randeep, Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP said, “Commercial centres and other places attract huge crowds. Hence, it is the responsibility of the employers to make sure their staff do not infect others, including customers. High rate of vaccination among them will create confidence among the public.”

The BBMP said, “The employer shall ensure 100% vaccination of their working staff either at the government or BBMP vaccination centres or at private hospitals at the employer’s cost. At least one dose of vaccination shall be complied with for employees by August 31.” The circular further stated that employees shall maintain proof of their vaccination status at their workplace and shall produce it when required.

The civic body has directed its marshals to check for compliance at these industries from September 1.