Vaccine, Covid-negative certificates must for BMTC staff on leave for two weeks

As it prepares to resume services for the public, the BMTC has asked its drivers and conductors on leave for more than two weeks to submit a negative RT-PCR certificate.

Employees have been advised to get the first dose of vaccine and submit the certificates even as the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) readies to meet the challenge of keeping the staff and thousands of its commuters safe amid fear of a third wave.

"Commercial operations will begin only after June 14, provided we get the government's permission,” said an official. “Meanwhile, steps are being taken to ensure our staffers are safe, which is essential for the safety of the travelling public, too."

Employees who received two vaccine doses and those with negative certificate will be given priority while assigning work. “Not only is the Covid test mandatory, but also other things like a daily check-up of oxygen saturation and temperature. Last year, we were focussing only on people with fever and cough symptoms. This year, we will check oxygen saturation, which helps in detecting cases about which even employees are unaware."

The BMTC has been operating buses for those working in the essential sectors during the lockdown. However, given the challenges in scaling up operations — from 103 buses to 3,000 buses in the beginning — the buses are being tested for safety.

No hike in BMTC bus fare for now, says Savadi

The government will not increase the BMTC bus fare for now, Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said. “Officials have submitted proposals seeking a hike in fares. But, the poor are already suffering and we don’t want to burden them further,” he said.

Savadi said transport services will resume after June 14, if the lockdown rules are relaxed.

“Till the employees get the second vaccine dose, we won’t pressure them to report for work. Those who have taken both the shots will be provided protection while working.”