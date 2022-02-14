Valentine's Day: Rose shipments in Bengaluru airport nearly doubled this year

V-Day: Rose shipments in B'luru airport almost doubled

Domestic shipments have witnessed a significant improvement, having increased to 3.15 lakh kgs (6.5 million stems) vs. 1.03 lakh kg in 2021

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 14 2022, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 19:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) on Monday said BLR Airport cargo witnessed a near two-fold increase in rose shipments in the run-up to Valentine's Day this year.

BLR Airport said in a statement it facilitated the movement of approximately 5.15 lakh kg of roses to 25 international and domestic destinations vs. 2.7 lakh kg shipped in 2021. The demand for roses during the Valentine's season in the domestic market has seen a considerable rise this season, it said.

Domestic shipments have witnessed a significant improvement, having increased to 3.15 lakh kgs (6.5 million stems) vs. 1.03 lakh kg in 2021, recording over 200 per cent growth. Around 2 lakh kg (7.3 million stems) were exported to international destinations this year vs. last year's 1.7 lakh kg.

"Bengaluru is the biggest exporter of roses in India. Our cargo infrastructure, powered by technology, provides rapid distribution of perishable cargo, making BLR Airport the preferred cargo airport in South India," said Chief Strategy & Development Officer, BIAL, Satyaki Raghunath.

The top domestic destinations for roses include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati and Chandigarh. Among the top international destinations were Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, London, Amsterdam, Kuwait, Auckland, Beirut, Manila, Muscat and Dubai, it was stated.

