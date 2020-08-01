Varamahalakshmi: Many prefer home puja

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 01 2020, 00:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 02:41 ist

Varamahalakshmi was celebrated on Friday with all the customary rituals but the traditional visits to neighbours and relatives were few and few between. 

The festival involves doing special puja of Lakshmi idols installed in each home. Women visit neighbours and relatives to give them kumkum, turmeric, fruits and other goodies. But the pandemic put the brakes on these customs. Most of the women chose to celebrate the festival within the confines of their homes. 

With most of the people doing the puja at home, temples had few visitors. Only those wearing masks were let in. 

Banashankari Temple saw many visitors in the morning. Devotees stood in lines and maintained social distance. But the crowd thinned by the afternoon.

