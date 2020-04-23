Varsities propose zero vacation for coming academic year

Undergraduate and postgraduate students in the state may have to forgo their vacations for the 2020-21 academic year as universities aim to make up for time lost due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has recommended “zero vacations” to the Higher Education Department on the suggestion from vice-chancellors of all state-run universities. A copy of the recommendation has been sent to the higher education minister and principal secretary of the department.

Regular vacations for undergraduate and postgraduate courses were scheduled for August and September after the semester examinations.

But since universities and colleges were closed due to the lockdown, heads of universities want to make up the active academic days during the vacations.

“Even if classes resume in mid-June, we have to conduct examinations in the second week of July. But it would be difficult to declare holidays after the exams as we need to make up for lost time,” said the vice chancellor of a state-run university.

Vice-chancellor of Bangalore University Prof K R Venugopal said, “This was also discussed during the recent meeting with the higher education minister where we suggested doing away with vacations.”

Though online classes are being conducted, university heads wanted the “zero vacation” policy by considering the lockdown period as vacation. “Of course, we are conducting classes online, but students are attending classes from the comfort of their homes. So, this period should be considered a vacation and the vacation after the exams cancelled,” says Venugopal.

The department plans to conduct exams in the second week of June. However, the department officials said the matter will be discussed with the minister and other higher officials before an order is issued.