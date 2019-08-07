Varthur Lake has become a poor cousin of Bellandur Lake

As the Bellandur Lake gets a new CCTV surveillance system, residents in the area say the Varthur Lake is being neglected. Forget the cameras, the lake is yet to receive marshals as promised last year.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started installing CCTV surveillance systems around the Bellandur Lake at the identified sensitive spots, a per the National Green Tribunal-appointed committee’s directions. Now, the lake has around 54 such systems along with 180 streetlights, set up by the civic body over the last few weeks.

These systems will help nab miscreants who dump garbage in the lake’s vicinity, according to BBMP officials. The Bellandur Lake has witnessed several incidents in the past, where the lake caught fire. The cameras can also identify miscreants, who are responsible for the same in the future, they said.

However, the Varthur Lake is yet to get the cameras and marshals. “The Bellandur Lake has more than 20 marshals appointed by the BBMP and to top it, the lake is getting CCTV surveillance systems for additional security. Why is the Varthur Lake being neglected? The lake was supposed to get at least 10 marshals by now,” said a resident of Varthur.

A top BBMP official said the government gave the approval to the Bellandur Lake rejuvenation plan, but the nod is yet to come for the Varthur waterbody. Henceforth, the delay in installing CCTV surveillance systems.

“The state government is yet to give approval for the deployment of marshals. We do not even know how many CCTV cameras will the Varthur Lake get,” he said.

“The installation work of CCTV systems at Bellandur Lake is haphazard. 20-foot tall poles are being installed less than a foot deep, without proper anchorage. With heavy rains and strong winds, most poles are titled and on the verge of falling. We heard the cameras were being removed by local slum children from some fallen poles,” said Sonali Singh, a Bellandur resident.