Varthur Prakash meets Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, seeks police protection

Former MLA Varthur Prakash met Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and sought a speedy investigation of his abduction case, besides security for his family.

Prakash claimed that an eight-member gang abducted him and his driver Sunil on November 25 and demanded Rs 30 crore ransom. Unable to bear the beating and torture by the gang, he ended up paying Rs 48 lakh. When his driver escaped, the gang was afraid that he would inform the police about the abduction and dropped off Prakash near Hoskote three days later.

Bommai has asked police to provide security to Prakash’s family. Accordingly, two policemen, including a gunman, were deployed. Late on Wednesday, the case was transferred to the Kolar Rural police station.

DCP (Whitefield) D Devaraj said the motive behind the abduction and torture of the former MLA will be known only after a detailed investigation. Since Prakash’s car was found in the Bellandur police station limits, an FIR had been registered based on Prakash’s complaint, he said.

City police commissioner Kamal Pant told DH that Prakash was abducted from Kolar and was left in Hoskote.

"The case has been transferred to the Kolar Rural police station after obtaining the court's permission. Initially, the case was registered in Bellandur since complaints filed by anyone in any police station should not be rejected. The Whitefield division police had therefore registered a case," Pant said.

On Wednesday, police also recorded the statement of Prakash’s driver Sunil, who escaped from the kidnappers and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.