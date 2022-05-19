Vatal Nagaraj Road flyover gets fresh deadline

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 19 2022, 02:23 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 05:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has given time till July to complete the flyover work to decongest the Y-shaped junction on Vatal Nagaraj Road. 

Girinath, who inspected the ongoing work in the West Zone, directed officials to complete the flyover built towards Magadi Road by July-end. “The underpass connecting Majestic and Rajajinagar has already been completed,” he said.

Reviewing progress of the Okalipuram eight-lane corridor work site, Girinath directed railway officials to complete the works at the earliest.

He also inspected stormwater drain work taken up near Mantri Square and Dattatreya Temple, besides visiting Sankey Tank, Yeshwanthpur market, and other project sites in the West Zone.

Bengaluru
Karnataka

