Veerappan’s daughter distributes books to children in Bengaluru

Forest brigand Veerappan’s daughter and film actor Vijayalakshmi distributed books to 300 schoolchildren at an event organised by the Bharathinagar Residents' Forum at Cox Town on Sunday.

With her husband Shabarish, Vijayalakshmi, who practices law, garlanded the statue of Kannada film icon Dr Rajkumar, whom Veerappan had kidnapped in July 2000 and released 100 days later.

Association’s president N Ravi said Vijayalakshmi’s visit was purely to help students, and does not have any political motives.