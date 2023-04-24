Veerappan’s daughter distributes books to children  

Veerappan’s daughter distributes books to children in Bengaluru

With her husband Shabarish, Vijayalakshmi garlanded the statue of Kannada film icon Dr Rajkumar

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 24 2023, 02:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 05:38 ist
Books were distributed to 300 schoolchildren on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Forest brigand Veerappan’s daughter and film actor Vijayalakshmi distributed books to 300 schoolchildren at an event organised by the Bharathinagar Residents' Forum at Cox Town on Sunday.

With her husband Shabarish, Vijayalakshmi, who practices law, garlanded the statue of Kannada film icon Dr Rajkumar, whom Veerappan had kidnapped in July 2000 and released 100 days later.

Association’s president N Ravi said Vijayalakshmi’s visit was purely to help students, and does not have any political motives.

 

 

