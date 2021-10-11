Veggie prices soar as rain disrupts supplies in Bengaluru

As heavy rains hit vegetable supplies, the City market registered a sharp spike in prices ahead of Mahanavami and Vijayadashami festivals, which are expected to push the prices further northwards.

Onion and tomato prices that crashed recently soared suddenly after rains destroyed the crops. Fine quality onions, priced between Rs 600 and 1,200 per 50 kg, have now increased to Rs 800-1,500.

In the last two weeks, the price of tomato has risen from Rs 20 to up to Rs 80 per kg at the Kalasipalya market. It is expected to touch Rs 100 by the week of Diwali.

“The supply of onions has reduced now from all the onion-growing regions due to rains and disease. If we get 50,000 bags, only 10,000 will be of good quality. These have the highest prices while the rest are priced according to size and quality,” said C Udayashankar, secretary, Onion and Potato Traders Association, Yeshwantpur. He added that after Dasara, the market might stabilise.

Most vegetables to the city arrive from Hoskote, Malur, Kolar, Sidlaghatta and Anekal. Prices of most vegetables in Kalasipalya market have risen by 50%, according to vegetable traders.

“Supply of flowers has dropped due to heavy rain. Until there is proper sunlight for the maturation process, supply of vegetables will remain low,” said Sridhar, a trader of Kalasipalya (KR Market) Wholesale Vegetable Traders Association.

On the other hand, consumers ordering on app-based or online vegetable markets greatly benefited from the drastically reduced prices.

On the popular website Big Basket, hybrid tomatoes were priced at Rs 23 on Sunday while organic tomatoes were priced at Rs 49 per kg. Onions were priced at Rs 44 per kg.

A manager at one of the HOPCOMS stores said private companies sell vegetables at lower prices as their buying prices were also low. He added that HOPCOMS buys the produce from farmers at a fair price.

Due to rains, prices of green leafy vegetables have also soared. Most leafy vegetables are priced anywhere between Rs 30 to 40 per bunch at HOPCOMS. The price of methi, however, has touched Rs 135 per kg. Palak is priced at Rs 58 per kg while coriander is at Rs 65.

Check out DH's latest videos: