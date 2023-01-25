VHP supporters protest against release of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' in Bengaluru

VHP protests against SRK-starrer 'Pathaan' in Bengaluru

The supporters also burnt posters of the movie

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2023, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 12:05 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Vishwa Hindu Parishad supporters on Wednesday protested against the release of Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan in Bengaluru.

The supporters also burnt posters of the film. 

More to follow...

