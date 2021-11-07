Victim of property fraud? Here's how BBMP will help you

The BBMP is readying to pilot ‘Digital Khata Certification’ in 11 wards to prevent frauds and impersonations during real-estate transactions.

The wards have been chosen owing to their high real-estate activities. The programme will be an extension of a successful test the BBMP held in three wards of the East Zone in November 2020 when more than 600 transactions were processed, BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Revenue) Dr S Basavaraju said. “From the (test) findings and outcome, we fine-tuned the process and integrated it with other systems, including the Kaveri software handled by the Revenue Department,” he told DH.

Based on its performance in the 11 wards, the BBMP will consider extending the project to the entire East Zone, besides West and South Zones, Dr Basavaraj said. “Once the mechanism is tested, we’ll focus on covering the core areas first and consolidate our property database network,” he said. “We’ll subsequently cover the peripheral wards.”

Eliminating property frauds

Officials believe the new system will eliminate property frauds on the rise in and around Bengaluru. “It’ll protect property buyers from fraudsters selling the same property multiple times to various people and banks,” another senior official said.

The new system will directly transfer details of properties sold and registered at the sub-registrar office from Kaveri to E-Aasthi. “The E-governance Department and National Informatics Centre (NIC) have customised the Aasthi software to our requirements,” said another senior official in the BBMP’s Revenue Department.

“It’s synced with Kaveri. The related sale details will be retrieved from the Kaveri database and the latest owner’s details will be automatically tagged. A fresh Khata will also be generated in the new owner’s name by default,” said the official. The Palike is also on a drive to update property details to safeguard them from frauds.

“We’re so far collecting documents and details in 16 parameters,” Dr Basavaraju said. “Going ahead, we’ll collect details under 40 parameters which’ll be tagged to the property. The new parameters include owner’s personal photographs, property photographs with landmarks in the backdrop, latest tax receipt among others.”

Frauds cannot be committed on properties thus recorded on the tax network with details, the special commissioner said. “No one can impersonate during property registration linked to all the details,” the revenue wing official said. “Even if one detail fails to match, the transaction will be deemed failed. Officials will also be alerted to the possible fraudulent transaction.”

East Zone sources said citizens, especially apartment dwellers, need not approach touts for Khata once the system is fully implemented. “If a flat owner submits all documents and Aadhaar cards, they can get Khata in their name online. It’ll be delivered to them within a month after verification,” the sources said.

While Revenue Department officials are still updating property details, an official sought citizens’ help to collect information under the newly added parameters. Once the current system stabilises, the BBMP would design a citizen model.

“The citizen model will make the process easier since property owners can update details online,” said an official involved in the pilot project. “Revenue officers will verify the details and tag them to the property.”

