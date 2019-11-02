Victims of botched cataract surgeries stage protest

Patients who lost eyesight following botched cataract surgeries at Minto Ophthalmic Hospital staged a protest at the state-run facility on Friday.

Even a month since they lost their sight, they are yet to receive compensation.

Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike supported the protest, according to doctors.

Dr Sujatha Rathod, director, Minto Hospital, said the hospital had submitted a report to the medical education department, saying the drugs had certain microorganisms that led to the complications. But the government has not yet announced compensation to three such victims.

Meanwhile, an activist from KRV called the postgraduate students at the hospital to talk about the case.

“One of the students spoke in English, resulting in an argument between the two as they did not speak in Kannada. The police intervened and sent them back,” said Rathod, the director of the hospital.

No police complaint was lodged.