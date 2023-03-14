Victims of last year's Bengaluru floods await compensation

NGOs working with economically weaker sections in Bengaluru have alleged that close to 163 families from the marginalised communities that had suffered losses owing to floods during the last monsoon are yet to receive compensation.

Many parts of the city were inundated owing to heavy rains last August-September. Those living in low-lying areas were the most affected.

"Though the AROs (Assistant Revenue Officers) were supposed to visit the area and assess the situation, none of them came. Instead, they asked us to submit the documents at the office,” said Jancy, a resident of Bakshi Garden. Residents who have since then tried to follow up with the BBMP alleged that the officials did not respond to any of their queries.

"Most of these families have lost their homes and belongings. These belong to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and the BBMP has been dragging its feet," said Raghavendra B Pacchapur, programme manager, ActionAid Association India.