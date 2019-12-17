Victoria suspends medical officer over abuse complaints

Nearly a month after a group of female doctors filed complaints of harassment and abuse against Dr Madhusoodhan Ramdas, a Casualty Medical Officer at Victoria Hospital, the department of medical education has ordered his suspension.

This comes after doctors at Trauma Care Institute under the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute complained to the special officer, Dr Balaji Pai, that they were abused on various occasions. Dr Pai had received about 15 such complaints.

In an order, Jawaid Akhtar, Principal Secretary, Department of Medical Education has said that two incidents have been brought to his notice. In the first complaint, it was said that Dr Aseema Banu, the nodal officer at Trauma Care Centre and Dr Pai was stopped at the exit door on November 14 by Dr Ramdas who abused them verbally in front of the other staff and students of the College, causing them embarrassment.

Days later, yet another similar incident came to light. A one, that warranted police intervention. On November 20, when a team of doctors and staff from the department of health and family welfare came to the hospital for inspection for the Kayakalpa awards, Dr Ramdas allegedly intervened, stopped these staff and questioned how they had entered without seeking his permission. He also asked them to provide ID proof for being allowed there.

Dr Ramdas has been suspended and the enquiry or disciplinary action is pending.

According to the order, when the staff sought Dr Banu's help, the situation turned bad. Dr Banu said that Dr Ramdas barged into the room where she was seated and he forcefully wanted to use her laptop. He even hit her when she refused.

In yet another complaint that the doctors have given, Dr Ramdas had also come to the hospital in sports attire on November 17 and began playing in the Casualty ward causing inconvenience to patients. On November 20, there were incidents of abuse on staff of various departments such as Pharmacy and Scheme.

When DH tried to reach Dr Ramdas, he did not respond.

