Victory for citizen activism: Indiranagar eatery shut after persistent complaints

Strong citizen activism has forced the BBMP to shut down a popular Indiranagar eatery, about which they had received multiple complaints from the HAL 2nd Stage residents’ welfare association.

The restaurant turned streets around Indiranagar 12th Main noisy, while reckless parking by its patrons also made life difficult for pedestrians, residents had complained.

On top of this, the hotel also dumped garbage indiscriminately, prompting residents to raise an alarm to save the neighbourhood.

“The entire area stinks,” said Deepa Nair, secretary, HAL 2nd Stage RWA. “We can see plates and garbage littered all around.”

The footpath has been encroached upon since the restaurant is very small.

“This affects the environment and makes it difficult for people to commute,” she added.

Fined several times

Though Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials slapped fines on the restaurant several times, the problems persisted over the last one year. Now, they have served the closure notice.

“The establishment has been temporarily shut down,” said a senior BBMP official. “However, the owners have submitted a letter stating they will ensure there are no more problems for the residents.”

‘May reopen soon’

He added that the eatery will get permission to reopen since no hygiene issues were observed.

“It is not completely a residential area and there is permission to allow such eateries. Since it is well-maintained in terms of hygiene, higher officials may allow them to reopen, if the owners ensure they do not cause any inconvenience to the public and manage garbage disposal well,” the official said.