Video shows metro guard harassing passenger, sparks debate on mask penalty

Guards are slapping fines even on senior citizens and children, besides shaming those who cannot afford the fine, passengers said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 11 2021, 03:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 04:07 ist
BMRCL officials say they will ask the home guards to be more sensitive towards commuters. Credit: DH File Photo

A video of two home guards yelling at a woman metro passenger for lowering her mask on Friday sparked complaints about the penalty being imposed on them for Covid-19 violations. 

Rather than creating awareness, the home guards tasked with enforcing Covid-19 guidelines on the metro train are slapping fines even on senior citizens and children, besides shaming those who cannot afford the fine, passengers said.

“The woman said she herself was a frontline worker rushing home for some emergency,” said Rajani, a passenger. “She didn’t have the money and requested them to excuse her. If the home guards wanted to take action, they should have reported the incident to their superiors. Instead, they created a big scene inside the train.”

Manu B R, a passenger on the Green Line, claimed to have witnessed the guards shaming passengers.

“Imposing fine is a good step. But the BMRCL doesn’t have the power to mortify the passengers, especially the poor. The home guards shout and harass people who are not in a position to pay. This should stop immediately,” he said.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) began imposing a fine of Rs 250 on passengers last year when services resumed during the unlock period after the first Covid-19 wave.

Women home guards tasked with enforcing the BBMP guidelines and BMRCL’s Standard Operating Procedure on the metro trains are getting heavy-handed after services began in June, passengers said.

Gaurav, a commuter, took to Twitter to question the penalty. “People travel in the metro trains because they can’t afford an auto-rickshaw or taxi. BMRCL should focus on creating awareness rather than imposing penalties, especially with regard to children and aged people,” he said.

A BMRCL official acknowledged the problem. “We will sensitise the home guards,” he assured.

