Vietnam opens its first consul office in India in Bengaluru

Vietnam will open its first Indian consul office in Bengaluru, Ambassador of Vietnam to India Phan Sanh Chau said on Wednesday. Industrialist N S Srinivasa Murthy has been named the honorary consul of Vietnam for Karnataka.
The consul will help improve investment ties between the two countries. Pharmaceuticals, automobile spare parts manufacturing and IT are potential sectors for collaboration, Ambassador Chau said.
As part of his visit, Chau met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani took part in the 76th National Day reception of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in the city.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce
Butterflies are pretty, and poisonous too, here's why
What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?
KL Rahul jumps 19 spots to 37th in ICC Test rankings
NE sees more cancer cases than rest of the country
400 booked for harassing, molesting Pakistani YouTuber
A break in an arm of the Milky Way galaxy discovered
Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight
Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online