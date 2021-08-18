Vietnam opens its first consul office in India in Bengaluru

Vietnam will open its first Indian consul office in Bengaluru, Ambassador of Vietnam to India Phan Sanh Chau said on Wednesday. Industrialist N S Srinivasa Murthy has been named the honorary consul of Vietnam for Karnataka.

The consul will help improve investment ties between the two countries. Pharmaceuticals, automobile spare parts manufacturing and IT are potential sectors for collaboration, Ambassador Chau said.

As part of his visit, Chau met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani took part in the 76th National Day reception of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in the city.