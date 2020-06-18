Vigilance Squads in Bengaluru to check coronavirus quarantine violation

The sudden upsurge in COVID-19 positive cases across Bengaluru in the past few days has left the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on its toes to find an effective mechanism to contain the spread of the epidemic. Besides, ramping up its surveillance activities, the civic body on Thursday launched ‘Vigilance Squads’ to crackdown on inter-state travelers defying the home quarantine rules.

Alarmed by the sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases to the tune of 470 cases in a fortnight period across Bengaluru, the state government roped in Capt P Manivannan, Secretary, Animal Husbandry department, to head the vigilance squads in Bengaluru who track people under home quarantine on real time basis through tech intervention. The BBMP has formed 50 such vigilance squads across different assembly constituency limits with 15 members in each of the squad.

According to Anil Kumar, Commissioner, BBMP the squads will operate in their respective zones tracking every movement of the person under home quarantine. “The moment these people defy the rules either by stepping out of the house or entering the public place, the squads will crackdown on such people. At first, the violators will be warned and if they continue to be cavalier, they will be put under institutional quarantine and the cost of it will be recovered from them besides registering an FIR with the police,” commissioner explained.

The vigilance squad will be a heterogeneous mix of officials from Revenue, enforcement, health wing of the BBMP. At the zonal level, the squad will be alerted about the violation through COVID-19 Quarantine Alert System (CQAS) on a real time basis by the Joint Commissioners and the squad will immediately turn up at the quarantine house for further action.

As per the information accessed from BBMP, Bengaluru currently has more than 5,000 people under quarantine, which include primary and secondary contacts and those with inter-state travel history. The initial COVID-19 containment measures adopted by the BBMP had become a model at the national level. However, the sudden surge in positive cases and rise in the number of deaths has left everybody worried.

The COVID-19 data provided by the BBMP’s war room revealed that the areas in West and East Bengaluru are severely hit. While the West zone has reported 144 positive cases with 11 deaths, the East zone has reported 161 cases with 13 deaths. The South Bengaluru areas have also added considerably to the casualty list with 113 positive cases and six deaths in the last few weeks.