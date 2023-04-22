Virat and Anushka visit CTR, relish Bengaluru's famous dishes

Saturday afternoon saw former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actress-wife Anushka Sharma visit the Central Tiffin Room in Malleswaram, sending fans into a frenzy outside the popular eatery.

The duo dropped by the restaurant around 12.30 pm with six family members and friends and a team of four bodyguards.

No sooner than the group reached the restaurant, a crowd gathered outside, with eager fans shouting RCB chants, holding their phones high in the air, in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the celebrity duo.

Sandesh Poojari, owner of CTR, told DH that he received a call around 10.30 am on Saturday confirming their visit by a friend who is also a close acquaintance of Kohli. “I instructed them to come after our closing hours at 12.30. We blocked a portion on the first floor for them so they could have their privacy and eat,” he said.

Also Read | Bollywood actor Shlipa Shetty, husband and family visit Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel

Over the next two hours that they spent at the restaurant, they relished dosas, plates of vada sambhar, and fresh Mangalore bajjis, specially made for them. The group then left around 2.15 pm, he added.

“We had a nice interaction where he told us he liked our food very much and thanked us for it. He wanted to have a peaceful meal and we are glad we could make that happen,” Sandesh said, adding that both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli signed an autograph in a book they keep for such occasions. “We are very happy that he came with his family,” he said.

“We are very honoured and grateful that celebrities such as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma chose to visit a medium-sized hotel that the common man visits,” P C Rao, President of the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA) told DH.