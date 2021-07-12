Virtual tour takes visitors along Malleswaram’s quaint and decorated bylanes

A virtual walk organised on Sunday took people along the lanes of Malleswaram with an aim to show how urban aesthetics can help ensure hygiene.

Gully Tours and Bengaluru Moving joined together to organise the free virtual walk to spread awareness on the role of art in the neighbourhood, while it also raised donations for Hasiru Dala, a city-based social impact organisation working for ragpickers.

Beginning from 18th Cross Malleswaram, the walk continued through conservancy lanes parallel to Sampige Road and Margosa Road where 'Geechu Galu', an artists' collaborative, has painted several murals under the project ‘Malleshwaram Hogona'. The project aims to make the streets more pedestrian-friendly and includes the artwork of 13 artists.

Gully Tours’ CEO-founder Vinay narrated the history of Malleswaram, highlighting the stories behind the street work. Some artists who took part in the project also spoke about the inspiration behind their work, what Malleswaram means to them, how they could connect the city’s culture with its oldest neighbourhood.

Geechu Galu’s creative head Yash Bhandari conducted the virtual tour while walking through the streets and also spoke about the support the project received from the local community.

More than 75 participants attended the virtual art tour that raised Rs 22,000. Organisers said they would keep the links open for donations till Monday.