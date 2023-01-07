Vision 2040 could find Bengaluru in virtual world: TiE President

The closing session of Deccan Herald’s Bengaluru 2040 Summit, on Saturday, was rather a start to a new revolution.

"For me, Bengaluru has always been the start-up city," said Madan Padaki, Founder & CEO - 1Bridge & President of TiE Bangalore, lauding the entrepreneurs in the city.

Tracing the history of the city’s development from 2006 to 2023, the last 17 years look like an era, said Padaki. Taking the audience on a time travel to 2040, Padaki remarked the pace of change is going to be even more radical.

Envisioning Bengaluru 2040, he stressed that the future of work will be largely gig, freelance, remote, virtual, and metaverse. He projected Bengaluru turning into a concept in the virtual world.

Also Read | Integrated mobility, data-sharing key to solving Bengaluru’s traffic congestion

Tracking the growth trajectory of about 1,500 start-ups in 2005, to 15,000 start-ups now, Padaki was hopeful of Bengaluru having 150,000 start-ups by 2040.

With Web 3.0, the whole movement is moving towards decentralization. The future is going to be distributed, he added. "In 20 years, there will be no MNCs, instead there will be LCRs- Locally Relevant Corporations," said Padaki.

In his keynote address at the summit, Padaki called for inculcating an entrepreneurial mindset, and social impact through entrepreneurship, celebrating job creators and people-centric development as the key ingredients to thriving entrepreneurial success in Bengaluru. "Why don't we all as a society stand up and applaud our job creators?" he urged.

He also deduced that it is the culture, people, and support system that make Bengaluru the choice of entrepreneurs. Extrapolating the idea of ‘Little India’ district in Singapore, he talked of replicating it with “Little Bengaluru” in every district of the state or even the country. Harping on Bengaluru as a brand he talked of it having start-up citizens (virtual residents of Bengaluru), a currency of its own, and a start-up metaverse creating a digital twin of the city.