Voter data fraud: Police arrest NGO director, employee

The Halusuru Gate police, who are probing the voter data scam, arrested two employees of the NGO Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Instittute on Friday night.

The arrested individuals are Chilume’s director Renuka Prasad and HR personnel Dharmesh.

On Friday, police obtained a search warrant and raided the NGO’s premises on 17th Cross in Malleswaram.

They registered a case against the NGO and its employee Lokesh K M based on a complaint filed by BBMP Special Commissioner (Administration and Election) Rangappa on Thursday. One more case has been registered at the Kadugodi police station.

On reaching Chilume’s offices, police found it locked. They called a key maker to open the lock. During their search that went on till late Friday evening, police found some incriminating documents, including a computer hard disk and files. They have begun the process to verify the documents.

The NGO was functioning from a different building on 16th Cross, where police also conducted search operations.

Police said Lokesh, the main accused, has been on the run since the fraud came to light. He is accused of collecting voter information by misusing the ID card issued by the BBMP.

Two others from the NGO have also been questioned. They have been asked to appear before the investigating officers on Saturday. The Kadugodi police who have registered the case against Lokesh assisted the Halasuru Gate police in conducting the searches.

A senior officer said the main case has been registered at the Halasuru Gate police station. Both Kadugodi and Halasuru Gate police are working to find Lokesh.

The arrested duo will be produced before the magistrate. Police will seek police custody.