Wakf Board to run IMA-adopted school

Adopted by the IMA group a few years ago, the VKO Government School in Shivajinagar, Bengaluru, is now at the receiving end after the multi-crore IMA fraud surfaced.

However, with the parents worried about the future of children and many demanding Transfer Certificates, the Wakf Board under the Minority Welfare Department, has taken over the administration of the school.

With over 1,000 admissions, the school was on the verge of losing all the facilities provided by the IMA following the ponzi scam. Triggering panic among the parents, many teachers quit their jobs too. Even on Wednesday, a group of parents staged a protest in front of the school and outside the house of local MLA, Roshan Baig, demanding the same facilities at the school.

After the developments, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education had a meeting with state minister for Minority Welfare. A source at the primary and secondary education department said: “The funding will come from the Wakf Board and we will run the school.”

The IMA group had funded around Rs 12 crore for the school under the adoption programme. It had started the pre-primary section in English medium after hiring private teachers. This increased the admissions. The school was adopted by the group in 2016 for a period of 5 years.