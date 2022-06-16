Walkathon on need to preserve forests, ecology

Lack of oxygen supply during the pandemic has reinforced the need to preserve our forests and ecology, said Tara Anuradha, chairman, of Karnataka State Forest Development Corporation (KSFDC) Limited, on Wednesday.

Speaking after inaugurating a walkathon from the Vidhana Soudha to Kanteerava Stadium organised by the corporation to spread awareness on environmental pollution and forest conservation, Tara said: "We need to protect the forests that supply rich oxygen. There is a need for works that protect our forests and environment," she said.

Tara said people need to be committed to protecting and preserving natural resources. "The KSFDC has contributed to the conservation in its own way," she said.

Forest Department Additional Chief Secretary Javed Akhtar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R K Singh and others took part.