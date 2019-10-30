Walkers to protest aginst construction in Cubbon Park

The Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association will stage a protest over the government’s move to build a high-rise in the vicinity of the prominent lung space.

The state government has proposed to build the seven-storey building for the Karnataka Government Insurance Department (KGID). “We’ll stage the protest involving citizens and morning walkers at the park,” said Umesh S, president, Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association.

Asking how the government could plan a building at a designated green space, Umesh said the protesters would reach out to every visitor on Sunday — when the park’s main gate would be closed to vehicles — and inspire them to participate in the agitation.

They also plan to involve noted people in the protest. “We’ll invite eminent people from all quarters. If we allow the seven-storey building inside the park, it’ll provide legal grounds for private buildings and illegal constructions to legalise their structures. Where will the public go if we lose bigger parks like Cubbon Park and Lalbagh Botanical Garden?” a walker asked.

The walkers also decided to challenge the high court ruling to allow the construction in the higher court. “The ruling is by a single-judge bench,” Umesh said. “We’ll challenge the ruling in the higher court, if the government fails to drop the plan.”

Citizens will stage the protest in front of the Maharaja statue in Cubbon Park on November 3.