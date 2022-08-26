Ward reservation: HC notice to Karnataka govt, BBMP on plea challenging notification

The High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the state government, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the State Election Commission (SEC) on a petition challenging the August 16, 2022 notification pertaining to reservation of wards.
The petition is filed by K Mahadeva, a resident of Srinivagilu.
The petitioner stated that despite having a sizable Scheduled Caste (SC) population, the Ejipura Ward has been reserved for General (women) category.
It was stated that in BTM Layout constituency, all the wards, except one ward, have been reserved for women.
The petitioner further contended that the reservation provided in 113 seats is contrary to Section 8 (3) of the BBMP Act.
According to the petitioner, Section 8 (3) provides that total reservation should not exceed one third of total seats.
The petition has prayed for quashing of the notification and directions to the authorities to consider the population of Schedule Caste in BTM Layout constituency.
Justice Hemant Chandanagoudar asked the petitioner counsel to serve a copy of the petition to the respondents.
