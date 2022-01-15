Warmer nights a sign of short winter, says IMD

Night hours in the city have been much warmer in the last few days, in stark contrast to the chilly December evenings, indicating that the winter will be shorter.

Despite a slight dip in the temperature next week, the weather will not be extreme, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

Nocturnal cooling, essential to experience chilly weather, has been absent in recent times, while late onset of cold weather has also shortened the cold season.

“There is clouding due to upper air cyclonic circulation in Tamil Nadu and a trough running from North Karnataka to Odisha. This has also brought the easterlies,” IMD meteorologist Sadananda Adiga said. “So, no drop in night temperatures and warmer conditions prevail.”

Lack of rainfall also meant temperatures are not dropping, the official added. A slight dip could be observed in three or four days when the cloudy skies clear, although temperatures are unlikely to drop severely. In fact, it would gradually increase over the days to mark the end of winter.

Mercury rose to 30 degrees in the city earlier in the week, following the lows of 13 and 14 degrees in December. IMD officials also said the city will not receive rains for the next five days.

