Water adalats on July 21

  Jul 21 2022, 00:13 ist
  updated: Jul 21 2022, 08:24 ist

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold water adalats in various parts of the city on Thursday between 9.30 am and 11 am. 

Grievances related to water billing, delay in converting domestic connections to non-domestic ones, and sanctioning water supply and sanitary connections will be settled at the event. 

Consumers from the BWSSB’s Southeast-6, East-2, East Village-2, South Village-1, West-3, Southwest-3, Southeast-3, Northwest-6, Central-3, Northwest-2, North-3, and Northeast-2 subdivisions can take part. Call 1916 for details or to report problems related to water supply. Complaints can also be registered on WhatsApp number 8762228888.

