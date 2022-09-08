Water recedes, but power cuts keep Bengaluru apartment dwellers away from home

After three days of relentless flooding, water finally began receding from Mahadevapura roads, even as apartments struggled to drain water from the basement.

The flood-hit areas continued to be plunged in darkness without power and no drinking water available, amidst fears that the situation will easily swing back for the worse if rains do not stop.

Waterlogged roads had made vehicular movement impossible in Kariyammana Agrahara, Marathahalli, Munnekolala and parts of Outer Ring Road (ORR) even on Wednesday, while the situation was better in Yemalur, Varthur Kodi to Kadugodi, Belathur, Spice Garden, Sarjapur Road and Borewell Road.

“No rescue operations had been carried out on Wednesday since roads became motorable."

“Also, boats weren’t required. But pumps were on short supply to drain water from apartment basements. It would take two to three days to drain water using the pump,” said Clement Jayakumar, a volunteer.

Divya Jayesh, a resident evacuated on Monday, said she could drive to her house in Yemalur on Wednesday. “We went home to assess the damage. We won’t be moving back home now since it needs cleaning. Power hasn’t been restored. Also, we fear the rains could return,” she said. Her family has checked into a hotel.

Chandra Kumar, a resident of SS Felicity on Borewell Road, said most apartments in his neighbourhood are in need of pumps to drain out

water.

“Some of them are charging as much as Rs 40,000. Though we reached out to various government agencies, there’s a shortage for large vehicles capable of draining water quickly,” he said.

With power yet to be restored, residents said they are going to nearby shops to charge their mobile phones. “Our diesel generator is yet to be repaired,” a resident of an apartment in Bellandur said.

Safety considerations

A senior Bescom official said they restored power to several flood-hit areas on Tuesday itself. “We are not restoring power to apartments where basements are still flooded. This is for safety considerations,” he said.