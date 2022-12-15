WC semis: Extended working hours will yield 25% more business, hoteliers say

Pubs, bars and restaurants expect 25 per cent more business on Thursday with the city police allowing them to stay open till 3.30 am for the FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

Since the order was issued late Wednesday evening, many eateries could not take advantage of the extended time, but they have chalked out

plans for Thursday.

“Keeping the eatery open beyond the normal timings requires planning of stock as well as employee management. Many of them were not prepared to handle it and hence, remain closed,” P C Rao, president, Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA), told DH, adding that many would keep the eateries open on Thursday.

“Those planning to remain open are expecting at least a 25 per cent increase in business.”

Some pubs and restaurants have also introduced special menus. “It is also the holiday season and, since people remained indoors during the pandemic, we expect them to move and therefore, expect brisk business,” said the owners of a well-known pub in Indiranagar.

Police presence

But hoteliers are also apprehensive after a slew of recent attacks on eatery owners. Rao said they expect police presence. “Better enforcement and increased surveillance are the key. The police have always been helpful, and we are hoping that more people will be deployed on the ground,” Rao said. Some clubs and pubs have also beefed up security.

Relax NY timings

Hoteliers have also written to Additional Chief Secretary Rajaneesh Goyal urging him to allow restaurants and eateries to function till 3.30 am during the New Year’s celebrations.

“There have not been many celebrations over the last two years because of Covid-19, and an extension of timings this year will help bring back the festivities,” Rao said.