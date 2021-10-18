'Weak foundation' caused Bengaluru police quarters to crack, tilt

'Weak foundation' caused police quarters to crack

The police quarters premises has three blocks: A, B and C. The ‘B’ Block developed a 1.5-foot-wide crack and tilted by six inches on Saturday

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 18 2021, 00:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 04:38 ist
The police quarters near Binny Mills in Bengaluru that tilted on Saturday. Credit: DH Photo

The weak foundation was the cause of the crack and tilting of the nine-storey police quarters at Binny Mills, according to an engineering expert. 

The police quarters premises has three blocks: A, B and C. The ‘B’ Block developed a 1.5-foot-wide crack and tilted by six inches on Saturday. 

“Looks like a problem in the foundation caused the building to tilt and led to the formation of the crack. But a detailed examination needs to be carried out,” said Srikanth Channal, Chairman of the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers, Bengaluru, who inspected the building on Sunday. 

Experts from the Indian Institute of Science will also look into the matter, he added. 

As recommended by the technical committee of the Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, the 32 families living in ‘B’ Block have been asked to move to the police quarters in Annapoorneshwari Nagar. But the families say the relocation is easier said than done. 

