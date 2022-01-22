Wearing non-ISI helmet in Bengaluru? Get ready to pay fine

The traffic police will bring back a suspended ban on non-ISI helmets.

Riders found wearing substandard helmets (half or cap helmets) that do not offer adequate head protection will be educated and warned over the next 15 days and penalised thereafter for riding without a helmet, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda announced on Friday. The fine for helmetless riding is Rs 500 in Bengaluru. The ban will apply to pillion riders, too.

The ban on non-ISI helmets was once implemented briefly but was withdrawn following a public outcry. One of the reasons given by critics was that police personnel themselves wear half or cap helmets.

Traffic cops now say it’s time to enforce the ban once again in view of rising fatalities caused by these substandard helmets.

Speaking during an #AskBTP session on social media with Dr Gautham M S from Nimhans, Gowda said: “This session is the first step towards creating awareness among road users. Next, we will create awareness on roads and after that, we will take legal action.”

Responding to people’s comments about traffic police officers themselves wearing low-quality helmets, Gowda claimed that action was taken against 1,656 officers for the same offence last year. And the traffic police have written a letter to the government department concerned, requesting that the desired weight and dimensions of helmets be stipulated. Additionally, the traffic police will launch a campaign in association with

the said department.

Dr Gautham, who has done research on road safety, said: “Strong ISI helmets act as barriers against accidents and distribute the force, thereby preventing open fractures. These helmets also provide 40-50% protection against death and 72% protection against severe injuries. Those without helmets in accidents are two times more likely to suffer severe head injuries.”

In 2021, a total of 113 people who did not wear helmets died in road accidents. While 84 of them were riders, 29 of them were pillion riders.

Gowda stressed that the drive against non-ISI helmets wasn’t aimed at collecting fines. “We want to reduce accidents and lessen the socio-economic burdens on society that are imposed due to fatal accidents,” he said.

