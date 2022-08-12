We'd assess, monitor China-Taiwan situation: Jaishankar

Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar on Friday said India would want to "assess and monitor" the China-Taiwan tension and its repurcussions on the country.

Jaishankar was at PES University whose students put the former diplomat to test with pointed questions on foreign affairs.

One question was on the repurcussions of the current China-Taiwan tension. "...so far the Chinese presence is only in the north of us. Since what you have is a power that's beyond a regional power, we would want to assess and monitor the situation," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar listened to every student, answering questions with a smile. No question was ignored.

The minister was asked what India's position would be in the UN if Beijing were to invade Taiwan, given the border dispute with China and Modi administration abstaining from voting against Russia for attacking Ukraine.

"I really do not see any connection between those issues. Our boundary difference started long ago. What started five months ago can't influence what started 70 years ago," he said.

To a question on India's bid for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council being a "far-fetched dream", Jaishankar said: "It's a very big deal. And, because it's a big deal, it won't happen easily. The world isn't generous. Just because it is a pipe dream doesn't mean it shouldn't be chased."

Jaishankar, taking a question on India's foreign debts, said the country's finances are in "a strong position".

Advising students to be aware of global happenings, Jaishankar explained how foreign policy helps the common man.

'I have a Bengaluru connection'

During his interaction with students, Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar shared his Bengaluru connection.

"I have a Bengaluru connection. My grandparents were in Bengaluru and I used to visit them during holidays and also early years of schooling too," he said. Later in the day, Jaishankar visited the famous Food Street at VV Puram. Jaishankar was accompanied by IT/BT Minister CN Ashwath Narayan.