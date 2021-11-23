Wedding party spends night in bus stuck on flooded road in Bengaluru

A 55-member wedding party consisting of women, children and elderly returning home lived a nightmare as the BMTC bus they travelled in was caught in the heavy rains and could not move an inch for the whole of Sunday night.

Passengers were on their way back from Devanahalli to Somashettyhalli near Chikkabanavara. Their bus was stranded in Yelahanka since the road was under four feet of water.

Sarojamma, a passenger in the bus, told DH that several buses ahead of them broke down in the rain. “We were stuck a little ahead of Yelahanka. Water swirled around and vehicles ahead of us could not move,” Sarojamma said, adding that drivers and conductors of the other buses took shelter in their vehicle. Their bus was last in the line and was relatively less flooded.

Sarojamma’s family rented the BMTC bus to commute to the wedding and had several women, children and elderly in their group. “I had taken my grandson with me. Water entered our vehicle and we had to stand up to avoid getting wet,” she said.

Passengers had to stay on the bus till 5.30 am on Monday when the water receded after the rains. Sarojamma said she has not encountered anything like that in Bengaluru before.

Stranded in the floating bus, passengers noticed several cars and autos getting washed away in the deluge. They administered first aid to a drunken man floating towards them.

