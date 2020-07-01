Week on, officials yet to get Sri Sri hospital for Covid-19 care

A week after notifying the Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science and Research Hospital as a Covid-19 care centre, officials are having a tough time taking possession of the part of the building where they plan to set up 200 beds. Revenue Minister R Ashoka had to intervene in the matter.

After officials started getting pressure from various quarters to leave two blocks of the hospital, Ashoka visited the premises and met Sri Sri Ravishankar on Monday evening. "I held talks with the authorities concerned and requested them to provide the building at this time of crisis. They have agreed to provide the blocks in phases," he said.

It was on June 22 that the BBMP announced that the hospital, an initiative of Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Trust, will be converted into a Covid care centre. "An inspection was done before issuing the notification. The BBMP joint commissioner issued an order on June 24 to take over the building. However, the hospital authorities have been reluctant to part with the building," an official said.

The minister's visit, however, seemed to have prompted a change of mind.

Responding to an e-mail query by DH, Art of Living's media coordinator Prasad said it was not feasible to provide the whole main block for Covid-19 treatment. "Further, we cannot shut down the hospital as this is the only facility in the nearby areas for other patients like nursing and pregnant women. As mentioned above, we have given the maximum possible beds. Shutting down the main block will also affect the studies and practice of the 800 students of the Ayurveda college connected to the hospital right behind the main block (sic)," he said.

In a letter dated June 25, a copy of which is available with DH, the college principal said the "main building of the teaching hospital" was required for academic activities. This cuts down the bed capacity by 200. The principal said, "For Covid Care Centre, the 'A' Block can be utilised."

The move took the officials by surprise. "After government and private hospitals, we are converting grounds and exhibition centres into Covid care centres. We told the hospital that as it is a charitable trust, they should provide space at a time of crisis," an official said.