Week-on-week Covid cases shoot up by 250% in Bengaluru but hospitalisation just 1.3%

Officials also revealed that less than 0.5% of the 1.3% cases are in critical care

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 19 2022, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 02:04 ist
The civic body has deployed over 300 mobile triaging units to ensure all patients are tele-triaged within 24 hours of reporting sick. Credit: PTI File Photo

Week-on-week Covid-positive numbers shot up by a whopping 250% in Bengaluru, prompting the BBMP to step up surveillance measures. 

Hospitalisation has, however, been dropping in the city as a mere 1.3% of the total active cases (1,78,328) are currently in hospitals. 

Officials also revealed that less than 0.5% of the 1.3% cases are in critical care. 

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta assured people that the situation in Bengaluru is under control. He also said the civic body was “fully prepared” to face any surge in cases or hospitalisation. 

“The zonal war rooms are constantly monitoring the number of cases and admissions. Also, control rooms have been set up in every assembly constituency to assist Covid patients. Our mobile triaging units will examine any patient who requires admission,” he said. 

Also read: Districts around Bengaluru see big rise in Covid positivity rate

The civic body has deployed over 300 mobile triaging units to ensure all patients are tele-triaged within 24 hours of reporting sick. 

“Patients can also walk into PHCs, BBMP hospitals or Covid Care Centres (CCCs) to get physical triaging. On average, 3,000 patients are physically triaged daily,” the civic body chief said. 

The BBMP has also set up 17 CCCs with 1,387 beds (576 oxygenated) to accommodate those who do not have the facility to isolate themselves at home. 

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

