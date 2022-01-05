Weekend curfew: Bengaluru Metro scales down operations

Weekend curfew: Bengaluru Metro scales down operations

An official said only those in emergent need can travel in the trains

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 05 2022, 16:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo

Amid the weekend curfew imposed in Karnataka to curb spread of Covid-19, Namma Metro operations will be scaled down on Saturdays and Sundays, with services limited to 8 am-9 pm instead of regular timings of 5 am-11 pm. On Fridays, the last train will leave terminal stations at 10 pm.

In a release, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said there will be no changes in metro operations from Mondays to Thursdays, when trains will continue to run from 5 am and last trains will leave terminal stations at 11 pm. However, the frequency of the trains will be reduced.

The release didn't provide details on the who will be allowed inside the trains. An official, however, said only those in emergent need can travel in the trains.

