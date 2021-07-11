West Division cops collect Rs 4 cr fine from violators of Covid guidelines

The West Division police have collected Rs 4 crore in fines from violators of the Covid guidelines in both first and second waves.
Until Friday, police have booked 1.66 lakh cases for not wearing masks and failing to adhere to social-distancing rules.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Division, Sanjeev M Patil said the cases have been booked from July 4 last year till July 10. While 1.38 lakh cases were booked during the first year, 27,654 violators were penalised in the second year.
Read | DCGI decision on Covid vaccine for kids likely after October: NK Arora
West Division has some of the busiest commercial areas like KR Market, Chickpet and Majestic. “These areas seem to have discipline, but we see violations where we least expect them to happen among morning walkers and in extension areas, Patil said.
The pandemic has also widened the police’s role as they fed the hungry, helped migrants with transport and ration, besides assisting the needy with things like beds and oxygen, guarding long queues at the mortuary, and spreading awareness on social distancing, wearing of masks, sanitising and vaccination.
Police felt enforcement was the most painful activity in their functioning during the pandemic. While recalling his colleagues’ hard work, Patil also acknowledged the significant role played by the home guards.
