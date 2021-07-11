Cops collect Rs 4 cr fine from violators of Covid rules

West Division cops collect Rs 4 cr fine from violators of Covid guidelines

Until Friday, police have booked 1.66 lakh cases for not wearing masks and failing to adhere to social-distancing rules

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Jul 11 2021, 04:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 04:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay

The West Division police have collected Rs 4 crore in fines from violators of the Covid guidelines in both first and second waves.

Until Friday, police have booked 1.66 lakh cases for not wearing masks and failing to adhere to social-distancing rules.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Division, Sanjeev M Patil said the cases have been booked from July 4 last year till July 10. While 1.38 lakh cases were booked during the first year, 27,654 violators were penalised in the second year.

Read | DCGI decision on Covid vaccine for kids likely after October: NK Arora 

West Division has some of the busiest commercial areas like KR Market, Chickpet and Majestic. “These areas seem to have discipline, but we see violations where we least expect them to happen among morning walkers and in extension areas, Patil said.

The pandemic has also widened the police’s role as they fed the hungry, helped migrants with transport and ration, besides assisting the needy with things like beds and oxygen, guarding long queues at the mortuary, and spreading awareness on social distancing, wearing of masks, sanitising and vaccination.

Police felt enforcement was the most painful activity in their functioning during the pandemic. While recalling his colleagues’ hard work, Patil also acknowledged the significant role played by the home guards.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Who will lead Haiti after president's killing?

Who will lead Haiti after president's killing?

CCP, with many others, is on its way to irrelevance

CCP, with many others, is on its way to irrelevance

DH Deciphers | Who will win the billionaire space race?

DH Deciphers | Who will win the billionaire space race?

Euro 2020: Italy in 'special, magical' atmosphere

Euro 2020: Italy in 'special, magical' atmosphere

E-learning: Kids addicted to screens, parents seek help

E-learning: Kids addicted to screens, parents seek help

Geo-tourism spots in Northeast to explore post-pandemic

Geo-tourism spots in Northeast to explore post-pandemic

In Pics: Most unusual celebrity baby names

In Pics: Most unusual celebrity baby names

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

 