Wet waste: BBMP looking for place to compost

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the civic body is in the process of identifying a suitable place in every ward to start composting wet waste within the ward boundaries. He said after residents of Lingadheeranahalli waste processing plant complained of a foul smell emanating in the vicinity. He urged the BBMP staff to stop sending waste to this plant.
Tushar had visited RR Nagar's zonal office as part of his plan to visit every zone in an effort to strengthen zonal offices and empower zonal commissioners. During his visit, residents aired at least eight grievances.
Some residents also complained about illegal flexes being erected all over RR Nagar assembly constituencies and even after repeated complaints no action was taken. The commissioner directed the assistant revenue officers to file an FIR, warning them of disciplinary action if they failed to do so.
Dumping of garbage in vacant lands, encroachment of footpaths and accumulation of silt in drains were some of the common complaints that the commissioner came across during his visit to every zone.
