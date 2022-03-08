Wheelchair-bound professor not allowed to fly, airline cites rules

A physically challenged professor from the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) here has alleged that he was denied entry into an Air India flight to Kolkata by the pilot at the Kempegowda International Airport early Monday morning.

The airline said he was not allowed because he did not remove the batteries of his wheelchair inside the aircraft as mandated by the rules.

The passenger, Kaushik Kumar Majumdar said he was humiliated. He had been flying with Air India since 2009 and had travelled about 25 times. “Last year too, I had travelled by Air India from Bengaluru to Kolkata on October 21 and returned on November 11 with the same wheelchair. They had no problem then,” he told DH.

The Bengaluru-Kolkata flight AI-748 was to take off at 2.40 am. Majumdar said he was asked to disconnect the batteries of his wheelchair, but insisted it was not possible for him to do that.

An Air India spokesperson said this was in violation of all laid down rules “clearly documented in our website and explained to him repeatedly”.

Majumdar was scheduled to attend a key meeting at the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata. He lamented that he could not attend it due to the Air India episode. He had always opted to fly with Air India since the airline provided an Ambulift free of cost and the approach, too, was by an aerobridge. “I can’t take a single step on my own,” he explained.

The airline spokesperson said Air India’s Engineering and Operations team had extended support to accommodate the wheelchair by dismantling the batteries. “However, the passenger refused to travel without it. As there was no other alternative, the passenger had to be disembarked to adhere to safety requirements.”

Majumdar recalled he was made to wait indefinitely without getting a proper response from the airline staff.

The airline, for their part, clarified that there was no harassment or mistreatment as alleged, and Majumdar was escorted with baggage up to his car by the airport staff.

Check out the latest videos from DH: