Why people living on Bengaluru's periphery do not want Cauvery water

When you get something for free, would you want to spend money buying it? It’s a no-brainer that most of us would take the freebie.

This simple aspect of human psychology is driving the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) crazy. Why so, you may ask. That’s because a great majority of the people living in 51 villages that were added to the city limits in 2007 are refusing to get the Cauvery water connections being offered by the BWSSB.

The government agency responsible for supplying water to Bengaluru spent a big chunk of money (about Rs 3,000 crore) setting up the water and drainage infrastructure in the 110 villages that make up about 225 square kilometres of the BBMP area. The BWSSB has laid 2,810 kilometres of water pipelines, 1,365 kilometres of underground drainage lines and built 10 ground-level reservoirs.

The project has been in the making for more than a decade now and has been designed for the next 30 years. It’s up and running in 51 of the 110 villages.

The BWSSB hoped to easily recover the investment as it assumed that the residents of these villages would be more than willing to get the water connections.

But turns out that the residents aren’t exactly interested. A Cauvery water connection may be much sought-after in the city’s core, but not in these villages lying on Bengaluru’s periphery. And that’s because these residents have been getting all the water that they need, for free.

As against the target of 71,938 water connections in 51 villages, the BWSSB has been able to sell only 19,573 connections or just 27%. The BWSSB’s sale offers have also failed to enthuse house owners.

According to BWSSB engineers and field watermen, the residents are so used to free water that the tariff hasn’t gone down well with them.

The BWSSB is clearly worried.

According to a senior BWSSB engineer, the main reason for people’s indifference is that many of these villages get free borewell water from the BBMP or elected representatives. “When they get free water, why would they even bother about paying for a new connection and running up monthly bills,” he asked.

Another engineer working on the water project said that the Beneficiary Contribution Charge (BCC) levied by the BWSSB in addition to the connection charges could also be deterring property owners.

The BCC starts from Rs 5,000 for a residential unit of 600 square feet and goes up proportionately as per the area of the dwelling and the number of floors. “This is a big deterrent for apartment complexes and large housing societies because the BCC is calculated for every flat,” the engineer added.

The state government allowed the BWSSB to collect the additional fee so that it can recover the huge investment made in setting up the water infrastructure.

Then there is the problem of unauthorised connections. “Even if just one or two houses get the connection, the pipeline will run through the entire street. Anyone can tap into the network and draw water illegally,” the BWSSB engineer said.

Despite launching a crackdown, the water board hasn’t been able to fully stamp out illegal water connections,

the engineer conceded.

Still, the situation may not be totally hopeless, some BWSSB officials believe. The agency wants to wait until 2023 when the Cauvery water project will be rolled out in all the 110 villages.

“As of now, we supply the Cauvery water just once or twice, that too for a few hours. It’s possible that many residents are waiting for a more frequent water supply. We hope things would improve,” an official said.

