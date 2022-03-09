Array of events marks return of Women’s Day celebration

Wide array of events marks return of full-scale Women’s Day celebrations

Jahnavi R, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 09 2022, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2022, 05:22 ist
Female motorcyclists during a rally organised by the Rotary Club of Bangalore on International Women’s Day on Tuesday. Credit: DH Photo

From award ceremonies to health check-ups, organisations planned various events in the city as International Women’s Day celebrations returned after two years. 

The Department of Post released a special postal cover on singer Lata Mangeshkar in association with Bangalore South Ladies Circle. The envelope was released by popular Kannada singer B K Sumitra and Chief Postmaster General (Karnataka Circle) S Rajendra Kumar among others. The envelope contains a QR code, which, when scanned, will play a popular Lata number. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai exhorted women to be economically independent. Speaking at an event organised by the Women and Child Welfare Department, he said: “Women’s role is important in economic changes. Mothers of the state should step forward.” 

The BBMP Workers’ Welfare Association organised a blood donation drive and an award ceremony for women achievers at Dr Rajkumar Glass House in Sampangirama Nagar. BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta was present during the event. 

Inaugurating a ‘Women VLI workshop’, Minister for Muzarai, Haj and Wakf, Shashikala Jolle, said the common service centres providing digital services in rural areas would create employment opportunities for women. 

Jayanthi, a woman police officer who won a medal for kabaddi in the 2014 Asian Games, was presented a cheque for Rs 3 lakh by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on behalf of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP).

Women in the Bengaluru traffic police held an awareness programme for girl children about traffic safety. 

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) marked the day by organising a panel discussion, presentation of awards and cultural programmes.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje was the chief guest. 

Specialist Hospital, Kalyan Nagar, has organised a free medical checkup for female cops from five police stations under the eastern police division on March 8 and 9.

