Will be tougher on lockdown violators this time: Police chief

Unlike the last time, the city police will be tougher on those violating the lockdown that comes into effect on Wednesday.

City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao warned commuters that police will seize their vehicles and slap a case for lockdown violations if they are not found to be part of essential services. He said the lockdown will come into effect from Tuesday night.

Commuters who are part of essential services will be allowed until 12 pm, after which even their movement will be restricted. Medical services and hospitals will function 24/7.

People wanting food and essential items must buy them from the nearest grocery or vegetable shops by noon. Those found going long distances will be seriously dealt with, Rao said.

Air passengers and people traveling in from Ramanagar district for essential services will be shown some leniency to commute inside the city. All flyovers, except the elevator flyover leading to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), will be closed.

Police will be deployed in all entry and exit points to the city.

Since many in the police force are affected by Coronavirus, Rao is urging citizens aged between 18 and 45 to volunteer as civil police wardens. Physically fit people in the prescribed age limit can register at bcp.gov.in.

The police commissioner warned that his men will resort to lathicharge, if necessary, on people getting out without a reason. With borders to the city blocked, all the vehicles out for essential services will be allowed after a thorough check.

Rao and other police officials will be on duty to monitor the patrolling and security. The city is clamped with prohibitory orders under Section 144.