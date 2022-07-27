Will decide on Chamarajpet Idgah khata by month-end: BBMP

The BBMP, which has made contradictory statements on the ownership of the Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan, is expected to take a final decision on issuing a khata certificate to the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf by the end of this month.

Last month, the civic body received an application from the board, which claimed ownership of the 2.10-acre property citing a Supreme Court order from 1964.

"We will decide by July-end," BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said. "We have received only one application on khata transfer for the Chamarajpet property. The maximum time period to respond is 42 days, which will expire in three to four days. The final order will be issued by the joint commissioner of the West Zone,” he said.

The BBMP had first claimed ownership of the property but changed its stance a few days later, saying the disputed land does not belong to it. The U-turn had irked pro-Hindu organisations as they cited the 2021 notification and 1974 city survey records where the 2.10-acre property was referred to as a playground.