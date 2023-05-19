Will hand over charge to my successor soon: DG&IGP Sood

State police chief Praveen Sood said on Wednesday that he would soon hand over charge to his successor.

Sood, a 1986-batch Karnataka-cadre IPS officer, was appointed the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) this week. The Appointments Committee on Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked him to head the premier agency.

"I will soon be handing over charge to my successor and exiting out of this official handle of DG & IGP Karnataka. I started this handle in Feb 2020 after taking charge and connected with all of you on official matters. Glad to note that more than 1.6 lakh people are following it," he tweeted.

Sood promised to return to Karnataka in May 2025 after completing his tenure as the CBI director. Himachal-born Sood had told DH earlier that Bengaluru is his favourite city.

The 59-year-old IPS officer has been appointed the CBI director for two years and will take office on May 25. He served in the Karnataka police force for 37 years and held important posts such as the Bengaluru police commissioner, director of the Central Investigation Agency (CID), and the head of the state police (DG&IGP).

Alok Mohan is the second senior-most IPS officer in Karnataka.