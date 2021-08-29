Will personally supervise progress of Bengaluru's mega projects: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said he will personally monitor mega projects of Bengaluru by dedicating the first working hour of the day to assess the daily progress.

Bommai was speaking after inaugurating the Mysore Road-Kengeri extension of the Purple Line along with Union Housing and Urban Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Sunday.

"I will personally supervise all mega projects in the city. A dashboard giving details of the daily progress on each of the projects will be ready within the next few days," he said.

The chief minister further said that he has advanced the Phase 2 deadline by a year.

"I have directed BMRCL officials to complete all the metro works under Phase 2 by 2024, one year earlier than the present deadline of 2025. They said it is difficult. I say we have to struggle and overcome that difficulty," he said.

Puri said metro, railway and public transport services will become the lifeline of the urban centres, which are set to host 600 million people by 2030.

He said that in the last six years, the NDA government led my Narendra Modi is has spent on urban development more than six times of the Rs 1.57 lakh crore spent by the two UPA governments.

The new stretch of the metro line will take the total length of the Purple Line to 25.6 km, connecting Byappanahalli with Kengeri.