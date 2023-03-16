Will resign if contractors prove seniority rule violation, says BBMP official

The BBMP has refuted accusations by the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association that it violates the seniority rule while releasing payments.

A day after the association accused the BBMP and other agencies of violating the seniority rule, the civic body dubbed the charges false and baseless, with a senior civic official in charge of releasing payments even offering to resign if the association produces evidence of any such violation.

BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Finance) Jayaram Raipura told a press conference on Wednesday that the civic body does not clear even one bill without following the seniority rule. He said the Palike is releasing payments for works executed in January 2021. “Not many works were executed in February and March 2021. We hope to clear their payments very soon,” he said.

Raipura said the BBMP had completed the formalities of selecting a bank for implementing bill discounting schemes. “We will roll out the programme in a week. This will help the BBMP to pay bills worth Rs 400 crore to the contractors. The scheme is expected to bring down the delay in payments to one year.

The BBMP’s response came after Karnataka State Contractors’ Association president D Kempanna on Tuesday claimed that payments have been delayed to contractors and departments are following recommendations of politicians and MLAs in releasing payments.

Stating that those charges were directed at him, Raipura said he would take legal action if Kempanna didn’t apologise for his remarks.